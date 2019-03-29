|
Ruby L. Beddingfield, 80, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Pardee Hospital following a period of declining health. She was a native of Madison County but had resided in Henderson County the majority of her life. Ruby was a daughter of the late James and Arkie Morrow Turner and was also preceded in death by her six brothers and two sisters.
She was a proud graduate of Blue Ridge Tech and attended Double Springs Baptist Church. Ruby was a skilled seamstress and a past employee of Berkley Mills, Diamond Brand, Belding Corticelli and Manual Woodworkers.
Ruby loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing and crocheting in her spare time. Ruby was an animal lover, especially when loving her dogs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lawrence Beddingfield; sons, Joseph Glenn Beddingfield and his wife, Charolette, David Ricky Beddingfield and his wife, Regina and Howard Vincent Beddingfield and, Randi; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren
and numerous nieces and nephews from both the Turner and Beddingfield families.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with the Reverends Sam Beddingfield and Robert Garren officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and again for 1 hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019