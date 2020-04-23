|
Russell Dean Zumstein, 93, of Arden, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Lodge at Mills River.
Born in Akron, OH, he was the husband of the late Mary Pauline (Gosnell) Zumstein, and the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Weatherford) Zumstein. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Zumstein.
Russell was a US Navy veteran of WWII and after being discharged he attended Warren Wilson College where he met and married the love of his life, Polly. After leaving Warren Wilson College he began his 42-year career with Duke Energy, which took him to several locations in North Carolina including Waterville, Goldsboro, and finishing up his career at the Skyland facility.
He was a longstanding and active member of Skyland Methodist Church where he participated in various programs including Wesley Sunday School, mentoring youths, Administrative Support, Building Committee, and various others.
He is survived by a son, Gary Zumstein and his wife Linda of Arden and a daughter, Janice Buffler and her husband Mark of Springfield, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when people will be allowed to congregate. The family and church will notify every one of the date, time, and location.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Skyland Methodist Church in memory of Russell Zumstein.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020