Russell Hale Hubbard Jr. Obituary
Russell Hale Hubbard, Jr.
Russell Hale Hubbard, Jr., age 97, died peacefully after a short illness.
He was born in New Britain, CT, graduated from Syracuse University, and received his law degree from George Washington Univ. in Washington DC. After serving in the US Navy during WWII, he had a long
and successful career with General Electric as a leader in employee benefit legislation. He moved to Hendersonville in 2004. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He traveled extensively, including a trip around the world. He was an enthusiastic sailor and particularly enjoyed racing.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Iona; a daughter, Peggy (Hugh); grandchildren, Brian (Catie) and Ginger; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Ave.
A memorial Service will be held Monday November 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blyth St., Hendersonville, NC, 28791. In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell's memory may be made to the Hendersonville Symphony 228 Sixth Ave., Suite A, Hendersonville, NC, 28793 or to Trinity Presbyterian Church.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
