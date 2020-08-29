1/
Russell Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Russell Miller passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of Mrs. Linda Miller Williamson and the late Thomas W. Miller. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vollie and Ruth Good, of Hendersonville and George and Lois Miller of Inman, SC.
He is survived by his; mother, Linda Miller Williamson and her husband Larry; aunt, Tina Webb of Fletcher; great aunts, Alma Purser of NC, Mary Odom, Sarah Lell, Tweedie Few and Ann Good, all of SC and many cousins.
A private burial will be held at Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family would like to offer their appreciation and thanks to all friends and family, for the prayers and support that have been given.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved