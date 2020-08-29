Russell Miller passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of Mrs. Linda Miller Williamson and the late Thomas W. Miller. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vollie and Ruth Good, of Hendersonville and George and Lois Miller of Inman, SC.
He is survived by his; mother, Linda Miller Williamson and her husband Larry; aunt, Tina Webb of Fletcher; great aunts, Alma Purser of NC, Mary Odom, Sarah Lell, Tweedie Few and Ann Good, all of SC and many cousins.
A private burial will be held at Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family would like to offer their appreciation and thanks to all friends and family, for the prayers and support that have been given.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.