|
|
Russell William Phipps, 83, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Blue Ridge Health and Rehab.
He was the son of the late Russell and Mildred Wassam Phipps. He was born in Washington, PA, had lived in Canonsburg, PA till he was six and then moved to Willoughby, Ohio. He owned and operated a service station in Wickliffe, Ohio for 35 years before moving to Hendersonville in 1983. He had worked at Hunter and Boyd Automotive and Kmart. He was a member of First Alliance Church in Hendersonville and loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed raising Show Pigeons
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Laural Everett Phipps; his children, David Phipps and his wife Genie of Mill Spring, Jennifer Branton and her husband Timothy of Tennessee, Daniel Phipps and his wife Kelly of Hendersonville and Elizabeth Glyn and her husband Jeramy of Hendersonville; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First Alliance Church at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020