Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Deich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth "Paddy" (Jones) Deich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth "Paddy" (Jones) Deich Obituary
Ruth "Paddy" Jones (Deich) passed away peacefully October 14 at the age of 96.
An admired schoolteacher, Paddy taught in Tuxedo and also in Hendersonville at Rosa Edwards and Ninth Avenue School. After receiving her M.A., she served for many years as a school counselor.
Paddy was an active member at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church and later at Trinity Presbyterian Church. She also served on the board of Trend Community Health Services.
Paddy is preceded in death by her husband Don Deich and her daughter Katharine, son Winfield (Casey), and son Lloyd. She is survived by Casey's wife Victoria as well as her two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many other family members. She is also survived by her late husband's son, James and his wife Alice.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall at Carolina Village Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Presbyterian Church or to the Carolina Village Employee Fund. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Carolina Village for its excellent and loving care.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -