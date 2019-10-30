|
|
Ruth "Paddy" Jones (Deich) passed away peacefully October 14 at the age of 96.
An admired schoolteacher, Paddy taught in Tuxedo and also in Hendersonville at Rosa Edwards and Ninth Avenue School. After receiving her M.A., she served for many years as a school counselor.
Paddy was an active member at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church and later at Trinity Presbyterian Church. She also served on the board of Trend Community Health Services.
Paddy is preceded in death by her husband Don Deich and her daughter Katharine, son Winfield (Casey), and son Lloyd. She is survived by Casey's wife Victoria as well as her two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many other family members. She is also survived by her late husband's son, James and his wife Alice.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall at Carolina Village Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Presbyterian Church or to the Carolina Village Employee Fund. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Carolina Village for its excellent and loving care.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019