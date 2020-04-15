|
Ruth Elizabeth Willis Good died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Pardee UNC Healthcare. She was born August 30, 1933, a daughter to the late Heyward Dill and Leora Taylor Willis in Taylors, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly sixty years Vollie Good.
Ruth attended Mountain View High School in Taylors, South Carolina. She married her high school sweetheart Vollie in 1951 and they moved in 1964 when his job with Duke Power transferred them to North Carolina. Ruth worked at Security National Bank in Greensboro and she spent fourteen years as a legal secretary at Romeo Law Firm before she retired in 1998. Ruth loved to play tennis and golf with her friends at the Hendersonville Country Club and was awarded the Best Sportsman Medal. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed being outside. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. Ruth loved to cook and once won the Apple Pie Contest at the NC Apple Festival. Ruth was well known in her community and will be missed by the many that loved her and will remember her as a dear friend.
She is survived by two daughters Linda and husband Larry Williamson of Lake City, South Carolina, Tina and her husband Billy Webb of Fletcher, one grandson, Russell Thomas Miller of Etowah, one sister Mary Odom of Wellford, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service officiated by Rev. Wally Shamburger will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2pm at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
