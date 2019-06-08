|
Ruth Elizabeth Beard Piland, 94, of Hendersonville, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Carolina Village Medical Center after a period of declining health. She was born March 17, 1925 in Portsmouth, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ivan Augustus and Jennie Moore Beard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband of over 67 years, Joseph Vincent Piland who died in 2014. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Westerheid and her husband, James of McKinney, Texas; two sons: John Steven Piland and wife, Kim of Austin, Texas, Joseph V. Piland, Jr. and Pam Ingham of Valley View, Texas. Seven grandchildren: Adam Westerheid and wife, Megan of McKinney, Texas, Sarah Henry and husband, Landon of San Angelo, Texas, Laura Abey and husband, Lester of Flower Mound, Texas, Scott Piland and wife, Kelly of Dallas, Texas, Travis Piland of McKinney, Texas, Nicole Piland of Lubbock, Texas and Joseph Piland, III of Dallas, Texas. In addition she is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Joseph Henry, Lylah Henry, Grayson Henry and Ellie Henry; Kaydance Westerheid; Wynne Piland and Ruth Piland; Katarina and Travis Springer.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations in Ruth's memory be directed to the Carolina Village ILS Fund at Carolina Village, 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28729.
Published in The Times-News from June 8 to June 9, 2019