1/
Ruth L. McCain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth L. McCain, 97, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born in Hale, Michigan to the late Roy Kennedy and Lillian Atkinson, and is also preceded in death by her husband, John McCain; and sister, Eileen Clippert.
Ruth was a member of Bethel Wesleyan Church, and worked as a bookkeeper. She and her husband operated McCain Bros. Trucking Company. Ruth took great pride in her garden of flowers, and was a Masters level Bridge player.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Russell Ellis (Linda) of Key Largo, FL and Janet Ellis Mullins (Moon) of Flat Rock, NC; grandchildren, Stormy Ellis (Avery) of Durham, NC and Marc Ellis (Gina) of Key Largo; great-grandchild, Marlin Ellis; sisters, Evelyn Shellenbarger of Hale, MI and Sharon Belobradich of Plymouth, MI and many special nieces and nephews.
We will remember our mother's fun loving nature, her love and acceptance of others, and will miss her beautiful smile.
A private memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved