Ruth L. McCain, 97, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born in Hale, Michigan to the late Roy Kennedy and Lillian Atkinson, and is also preceded in death by her husband, John McCain; and sister, Eileen Clippert.
Ruth was a member of Bethel Wesleyan Church, and worked as a bookkeeper. She and her husband operated McCain Bros. Trucking Company. Ruth took great pride in her garden of flowers, and was a Masters level Bridge player.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Russell Ellis (Linda) of Key Largo, FL and Janet Ellis Mullins (Moon) of Flat Rock, NC; grandchildren, Stormy Ellis (Avery) of Durham, NC and Marc Ellis (Gina) of Key Largo; great-grandchild, Marlin Ellis; sisters, Evelyn Shellenbarger of Hale, MI and Sharon Belobradich of Plymouth, MI and many special nieces and nephews.
We will remember our mother's fun loving nature, her love and acceptance of others, and will miss her beautiful smile.
A private memorial service will be planned for a later date.
