Ruth Coates Wodock of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Carolina Village Medical Center.

Ruth was born in Lancaster County, PA the daughter of H. Bennet and Edith P. Coates. She attended Eastland Elementary School and George School (a Quaker boarding school). She later earned a BS in Home Economics Education from Penn State University, and an MS in Education from Western Connecticut University, and a CAS in Supervision and Administration from Fairfield University.

While student teaching in Mercersburg, PA, Ruth met her husband, Francis A. Wodock. They were married in 1955. Frank passed away in 1988.

Ruth and her husband, Frank, moved to Danbury, CT in 1959 where Ruth accepted a position as a Consumer Home Economics teacher, later being appointed as chairperson of the department for the secondary schools. She retired in 1991. Ruth moved to Hendersonville, NC in 1992.

Ruth was a member of the American Economics Association, the Connecticut Education Association, the National Education Association, the Center for Lifelong Learning at Blue Ridge Community College, and the Unitarian Universalist Church.

Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Florence Graham and brother, John Coates. She is survived by nieces, Beverly Coates, Cynthia Davis, Lynda Caskey, Jacqueline Beecher, Jody Mabe; her husband's nieces and nephews Karen Manning, Byron Wrigley, Janice Wrigley, Thomas Wodock, John Evans, Wendy Sleicher, James Wodock and Steven Wodock.

A private interment in Doylestown, PA will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.



--







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store