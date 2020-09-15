Ryan Phillip Hendrix, 34, of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born December 9, 1985 in Asheville, NC to parents, Donald L. and Heidi J. Hendrix. He was a Christian and enjoyed attending Grace Blue Ridge Church with Pastor Chas Morris.
Shortly after graduating from Hendersonville Christian School in 2004, Ryan enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and graduated as a Lance Corporal Marine in 2005. He was in the Marine Reserves for five years and volunteered to serve a tour of duty in Iraq in 2006. Ryan began his career with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office as a Detention Officer in June 2012. In May 2015 he completed Basic
Law Enforcement Training and became a patrol deputy and later a field training officer. He was an active member of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and was assigned as a Patrol Detective to
"Charlie Squad".
Ryan excelled in sports, especially baseball and soccer, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, biking, kayaking, and camping. Ryan's children, Elloree and Merritt, were the love of his life and always his greatest priority. He spent all of his free time with them and continually involved them in outdoor activities. He enjoyed teaching them how to raise animals and spending time with their extended family of grandparents, aunts and uncles and many cousins.
Ryan had a keen instinct, in regard to life, and could see things most couldn't. He was swift to action and was very intuitive, while possessing a magnanimous heart. He would choose not to fight with a fool, but rather help them to find a better way. Ryan loved to bring humor to every situation, and even through the roughest times you would always see a smile on his face.
Ryan lost his life during the early morning hours of September 10th, 2020. As the world slept, Ryan responded to assist a family needing help when they became innocent victims of a violent encounter.
We all know the tragic outcome, but Ryan refused to let the story end there. While his death will leave a giant void in the hearts of those who love him, he continues to exemplify a servant's heart even in passing. You see, Ryan was also an organ donor and will continue helping strangers for a lifetime, even after making the ultimate sacrifice. He was doing the job he was born to do, and died doing the job he loved.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Donald and Heidi Hendrix; his daughter, Elloree; his son, Merritt, and by his fiancé, Emily Wilkins, to whom he was to marry on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He is also survived by six brothers, Jamin (Laura), Jeffrey (Sarah), Timothy (Betsy), Donald (Judith), Thomas (Kensley) and Stephen; as well as one sister, Abigail (David); twelve nieces and nephews, and his paternal grandmother, Helen Hendrix.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mud Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Chas Morris officiating. Ryan will lie in state from 10:00am – 1:45pm at the church prior to the service. Burial with full honors will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Gifts and donations can be made to the family through the Police Benevolent Foundation at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Services are in the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.