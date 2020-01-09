|
|
Steven Ray Hill, 96 of Dana, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was a son of the late Lee Hill and Della Osteen Hill. He was also preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Justus Hill in 2008; two brothers Mendess and Mack Hill; and two sisters Joyce Pace and Sola Pack.
Ray was a 1939 graduate of Dana High School, having been in the last class to only have 11 grades.
For 25 years he was a farming partner with his brother Mendess, growing truck crops. Since the 1970s he had worked with his son Tony growing apples. He was a member of Dana Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Hill of Durham, NC and Tony Hill and his wife Susie Justus Hill of Dana; a grandson Lee Hill of Dana; and a brother W.R. Hill of Maryland. Other survivors include his sisters-in-law Sarah Rich, Carolyn Howell, Buena Hyder, and Imogene Powell. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his caregivers Sherri Shoemaker and Imogene Powell.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating. Memorials may be made to Dana Baptist Church, PO Box 337, Dana, NC 28724 or to Four Seasons Elizabeth House, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
To offer online condolences, visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020