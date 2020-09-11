Our beloved mom Sally June Huitt Bilotta went home to heaven on August 20, 2020. She was born in Allegan, MI. on June 26, 1937. She graduated from Allegan High School. Then went to University of Miami and met her husband Arthur Bilotta (deceased). They had a wonderful marriage living in Cocoa Beach, FL where they raised four children, also lived in CA, Washington DC area and later retired to Hendersonville NC.

Sally was a beautiful woman inside and out who spent many years as model, even worked on the Space Shuttle for a short time. But her gift to her family was in loving her husband, her children and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing mom, who sacrificed much so we could be blessed.

Besides her family, her passions were tennis, friends, neighbors, swimming, DAR, singing, her dogs and church. She quickly made a friend of each person she met. Every summer she opened her home to all her children and grandchildren and gave them sweet memories.

Her son, William Arthur Bilotta; daughter-in-law, Dale Bilotta; daughter, Sally Bilotta Burke; son-in-law, Ed Burke, daughter, Sandy Bilotta Breinlinger (deceased); son-in-law, Art Breinlinger; and son, Arthur Bilott; along with 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren will miss her greatly, but we are grateful for the time we had with her and that she is at home with Jesus.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice in Hendersonville, who are wonderful.

