SENECA, SC- Sam Bradburn, 87, husband of the late Ruth LaVerne Bradburn, of 579 Swaneys
Landing Road, Seneca, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice House.
A native of Hendersonville, NC, Mr. Bradburn was the son of the late Richard and Maude Ripey
Bradburn. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served on the U.S.S. Yorktown during the Korean
War and retired from General Electric. Mr. Bradburn was an avid fisherman and Clemson football fan.
He loved the lake and enjoyed shag and swing dancing. Mr. Bradburn loved life in general and his family. He was a member of Hepsibah Baptist Church.
Mr. Bradburn is survived by his son: William Dancer and wife Deborah of Clover, SC; daughters, Melinda Britt and husband Doug of Hendersonville, NC and Revonda Russell and husband Rick of Flat Rock, NC; grandchildren, Steven Russell, Brandy Gunter, Samantha Dancer and Meredith Valencia; great-grandchildren, Dante Anselmo, Marcelo Valencia, Taylor Russell and Hunter Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Bradburn was preceded in death by his grandson, Samuel
Kalain Frazier; brothers, Harold Bradburn, John Richard Bradburn, Ray Bradburn and Joe Bradburn; and sisters, Ada Belle "Dolly" Bradburn and Barbara Bradburn Johnson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, Cottingham
Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.
The family is at their respective homes.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.davenportfuneralhome.com
Davenport Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020