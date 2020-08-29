HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Samuel Lloyd Huntley (Sammy) 70 of Flat Rock, NC joined his family and friends in Heaven on August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Carl Huntley Jr., his mother, Maude Stepp Huntley and brother Wayne Brooks Huntley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Gale Williams Huntley, daughter Heather Huntley Milliken (Mark), of Hendersonville, TN, daughter Hope Huntley of Charlotte, NC, three grandchildren Max Milliken, Abbigale Bucker and Austin Buckner. He is also survived by sisters, Joyce Huntley Patton (Warren) of Hendersonville, NC, Erma Huntley Rhodes(Robert Logan) of Pisgah Forest, NC and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces. He is also survived by special friend Randy Roberts.
Sammy recently retired after 42 years with Normac Inc. He served in the US Army and National Guard for 22 years. He was a past Governor of the Hendersonville Moose Lodge #711. He was a beloved member of Mountain Home Baptist Church in Edneyville, NC. He was a member of the Carolina Mountain Car Club. He was extremely passionate about his restoration of vintage cars and showing them in numerous car shows.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mountain Home Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Craig Garren. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to Covid there will not be a meal following the service. A meal will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Home Baptist Church, P.O. Box 288, Edneyville, NC 28727. Condolences may be sent at www.jacksonfuneralservices.com
or to the family at 590 Oak Grove Road, Flat Rock, NC. 28731.