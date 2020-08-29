1/1
Samuel Lloyd Huntley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Samuel Lloyd Huntley (Sammy) 70 of Flat Rock, NC joined his family and friends in Heaven on August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Carl Huntley Jr., his mother, Maude Stepp Huntley and brother Wayne Brooks Huntley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Gale Williams Huntley, daughter Heather Huntley Milliken (Mark), of Hendersonville, TN, daughter Hope Huntley of Charlotte, NC, three grandchildren Max Milliken, Abbigale Bucker and Austin Buckner. He is also survived by sisters, Joyce Huntley Patton (Warren) of Hendersonville, NC, Erma Huntley Rhodes(Robert Logan) of Pisgah Forest, NC and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces. He is also survived by special friend Randy Roberts.
Sammy recently retired after 42 years with Normac Inc. He served in the US Army and National Guard for 22 years. He was a past Governor of the Hendersonville Moose Lodge #711. He was a beloved member of Mountain Home Baptist Church in Edneyville, NC. He was a member of the Carolina Mountain Car Club. He was extremely passionate about his restoration of vintage cars and showing them in numerous car shows.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mountain Home Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Craig Garren. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to Covid there will not be a meal following the service. A meal will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Home Baptist Church, P.O. Box 288, Edneyville, NC 28727. Condolences may be sent at www.jacksonfuneralservices.com or to the family at 590 Oak Grove Road, Flat Rock, NC. 28731.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Services
7071 Knoxville Hwy.
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved