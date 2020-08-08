Samuel Mahlon Griswell Hudgins, 89, of Flat Rock, went to be with Jesus, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Blue Ridge Health & Rehab. A native of Henderson County, he was born, December 14, 1930, to the late Mahlon Joe Hudgins and Dorothy Collins Hudgins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois "Tootsie" Hudgins and 5 sisters, Delno Jackson and husband Richard, Bell Laughter and husband Milo, Edith McCall and husband John, Margaret Bridges and husband Jim and Jean Jones and husband Fred.
Sam began working, at a young age, at Rigby Morrow Lumber Company, before becoming part owner of Hudgins & Dill Gulf Services on Highway 25. He eventually retired, in 1997, from Kimberly Clark Berkeley Mills, and enjoyed his remaining years in retirement.
He is survived by his; 3 sons, Matthew Hudgins and his wife Cindy, of Hendersonville, Jeff Hudgins and his wife Shawn of Winston Salem and Monty Hudgins of Hendersonville; brothers David Hudgins of Ft. Smith, AR and Mahlon Joe Hudgins Jr. and his wife Polly of Hendersonville; 6 grandchildren, Parker, Haley, Dalton, Brynn, Benjamin and Ella Hudgins and by many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Flat Rock, with Pastor Philip Kuykendall officiating. The family will receive friends, at Mt. Carmel Baptist, one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests, that donations in Sam's memory, be directed to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 525, East Flat Rock, NC 28726
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.