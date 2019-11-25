|
Alexandra (Sandra) Anne Lawrence died peacefully on November 21, 2019 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC after a long illness.
Born April 16, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to parents, Royal and Loraine Lobotzke
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Brewer.
Surviving is her loving husband of 42 years, J. Barry Lawrence of Hendersonville, NC, a sister, Ann Lobotzke, a brother, Randy and his wife, Susan Lobotzke and a niece, Helen Brewer, all of Milwaukee, WI.
Sandra was a 1954 graduate of Holy Angels Academy in Milwaukee. Sandra loved traveling and was able to experience an extended tour in London, England.
Sandra worked for many years as a legal assistant in various law firms as she would travel with her husband to new business locations.
Sandra and her husband lived in Bain Bridge Island, Washington for many years, owned and operated a gift shop known as Something I Need, which she loved working with her customers. Sandra and her husband, Barry relocated to Hendersonville in 2005 to retire. Sandra was a very active member of St. James Episcopal Church and traveling before her illness prevented her from doing the things she loved doing.
A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina at a later date with interment to be in the Memorial Gardens at St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019