|
|
Sandra Fisher Beddingfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Following a battle with amyloidosis the last 18 months, she was on the road to recovery when God saw fit to call her home.
A native of Henderson County, Sandy was a dedicated member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church where she taught the ladies Sunday school class for many years. She loved to be around her family and friends; she was her happiest when she would cook a big meal for everyone and have company over. She was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. She had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to help anyone that needed it. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and best friend.
As she entered heavens gates, her father, Charles Edward Fisher as well as her grandparents greeted her and past loved ones. While she rejoices there, she will be missed here by her remaining family. She leaves behind her faithful husband of 43 years, Zeb Beddingfield; all of her children, Brent Beddingfield and wife Leigh; Laura Mintz and husband Tony; and Melissa Maybin and husband Kendal; all of Zirconia; Eleven grandchildren, Morgan, Bryson, Hope, Lance, Garrett, Makenlee, Maison, Kyira, Landry, Payten, and Jennings; her mother, Jean Fisher; sister, Myra Fisher; and brother, Dean Fisher; as well as countless more friends and loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 20th at Cedar Springs Baptist Church. Revs. Butch Skerrett and Walter Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Springs Baptist Church, 10 Raven Rock Road, Zirconia, NC 28790.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To offer online condolences, visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019