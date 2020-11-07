Sandra Morse Hamilton, age 79, of Hendersonville died Thursday October 29, 2020 at Pardee UNC Health Care. She was born April 23, 1941 in Manhattan, New York; a daughter of the late Bleecker Morse and Patricia Price Morse. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Hamilton in 2008 as well as her brother Bleecker "Chip" Morse, Jr. and her sister Penny Morse Sawyer.
Sandy graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1959 and then went on to attend Lake Erie College. After college she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she worked as an accountant for a Presbyterian Church. While in Atlanta she met the love of her life Bill, they retired back to Laurel Park in 1987 where they resided in her family home for 33 years until death. She was a proud member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she also volunteered at the thrift shop, and the Hendersonville High School Alumni Association. She was an avid collector of cut glass and was past treasurer of the American Cut Glass Association.
She is survived by her step-son Bobby Hamilton and his wife, Ellen of Augusta, GA, two grandsons, James Thomas and his wife, Beth of Evans, GA and Parker Hamilton and his wife, Caroline of Martinez, GA; three great-grandchildren: Bryant and Brady Thomas and Lucy Hamilton and her beloved dog, Bingo.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.