Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Sandra Louis "Sandy" (Zeigler) Grindstaff

Sandra Louis "Sandy" (Zeigler) Grindstaff Obituary
Sandra (Sandy) Louis Zeigler Grindstaff, 63, of Hendersonville, North Carolina died of natural causes at her home Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Sandy was born January 4, 1956, to Helena Speed Zeigler and Howard Zeigler in Washington, D.C. Before moving to Hendersonville, she lived in Highlands, NC.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Zeigler.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Grindstaff; her children, Jamie Crane (Ronnell) and Kristy Ellison (Dusty) of Hendersonville; granddaughters, Kaylee and Paisley Ellison of Hendersonville; grandsons Corey Zeigler and Casey Teasdale, of Hendersonville; and her niece, Cathy Zeigler, of Hendersonville.
A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6 o'clock to 7:30 pm in Mud Creek Baptist Church's Hospitality Room (403 Rutledge Drive, Hendersonville).
Condolences to the family may be made at AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
