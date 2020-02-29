|
|
Sandra Marie Claire Smith Bryson Lewis Soley, 79, of Columbus, formerly of Hendersonville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Mary Monica Montpas and Roderick Eugene Smith. She was preceded in death by her former husband's, Robert Bryson and Robert Soley; a brother, Jerome Smith, a granddaughter, Nicki Renee O'Dell Wilmot; and a grandson, Ronald Christopher O'Dell.
Sandra grew up in Michigan but settled in the area later in life. She loved children and helping raise them as a childcare provider. Most recently, she was the office manager for Sage Wellness. Sandra was an artist who painted, made jewelry, quilted and crafted. A nature lover, she delighted in the beauty of trees and flowers. She was a spiritual person who believed in God and life everlasting.
Survivors include her fiancé, Fred Rindge; five daughters, Margaret Powell, Robyn Rose, Aprille Bergman (Terry), Susan Lewis, Diana Curran (Gary); seven grandchildren, Donicia Barrios, Jason Evans, Taylor Mills, Rachel Lockhart (Sterling), Matthew Bergman, Genevieve and Paul Curran; four great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Richards, Cameron Wilmot, Jaxon McGhee and Koralee Mills; two brothers, David and Rick Smith; and three sisters, Joannie Carlson, Zetta Wojcik and Michaele Williams Smith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider planting a tree or making a donation in her honor to the Arbor Day Foundation or the Nature Conservancy or the North Carolina Arboretum.
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com. Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care assisted the family.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020