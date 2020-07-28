Santo J. Romeo, 78, of Hendersonville, passed away peacefully, holding his wife's hand, at Elizabeth House on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born, May 14, 1942, in Memphis, TN, to Bettye Lucchesi and the late Santo Joseph Romeo Sr., a WWII casualty. In addition to his father, Mr. Romeo was preceded in death by his step-father, Louis Tony Lucchesi Sr., his nephew, Sam Dino Jr. and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
Growing up in Memphis, Santo graduated from Christian Brothers HS in 1960. After completing one semester of his freshman year of college, he enlisted in the Army. He served for three years on nuclear missile sites in Michigan and Ohio. He enjoyed regaling family and friends with funny stories about his time in Service. After leaving the Army, he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degrees in Theater at Memphis State University. During that time, he was very active in Memphis Little Theatre and participated in many other plays in the community, earning kudos for his performances. After completing his M.A., he was awarded a scholarship by the University of Colorado, Denver to pursue his Doctorate in Theater Production. Once there, he started working for the phone company and found his true calling: computer programming. In 1978, he moved to New York City, joined NYNEX (New York's phone company), and was soon promoted to a programming position.
He had many interests, and was passionate about classic movies and video restoration and spent hours in various web groups discussing how to improve the visual quality of a damaged film. He was also into fine scale modeling, concentrating on World War II airplanes and tanks; photography; history; and fine art. He loved animals and adored his pet Pekingese, Bailey.
Santo and his wife moved to North Carolina in March 2018, attracted by the scenery, the nearness of family, and the way of life. They loved their time together here, made lots of new friends, and enjoyed the various festivals and musical performances Henderson County and Asheville had to offer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Romeo; his mother, Bettye Lucchesi; his sister, Ann Dino (Sam); his brothers Tony Lucchesi (Nancy) and Angelo Lucchesi (Judy); his brother-in-law Raymond Russolillo (Bonnie); and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great, great-nephews; and his Pekingese, Bailey.
The family will gather with friends, Friday, July 31, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M., in the chapel at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home, 125 S. Church St.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in Santo's memory be directed to either the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
