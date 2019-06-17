|
Sarah Ann Whobrey, 82, of Hendersonville, NC passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, June 3, 1029. Sarah was the daughter of Arthur and Ann Larson and sister of Susan Cummings, all who preceded her in death.
She was baptized in 1961 as a Jehovah's Witness and entered the full time ministry as a regular pioneer in 1977. She continued in that service uninterrupted for the next 42 years. Sarah quietly helped others in ways that she rarely mentioned during her lifetime, helping people in California, Texas, North Carolina and three years in Montreal, Canada. Those who knew Sarah knew her as a kind, generous woman who took beautiful care of her family. She leaves a strong spiritual heritage with her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Whobrey; her sister Nancy Miller of Hendersonville; three children, Nancy Kloepfer, Sharon Swanzy and son Richard Whobrey; Six grandchildren, Johnathan, Bradford, Sara and David Swanzy, Stephen and Daneil Kloepfer; and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Paxton Swanzy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 1305 W. 5th Ave., Hendersonville, NC.
Published in The Times-News from June 17 to June 18, 2019