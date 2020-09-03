Sarah Heatherly Clouse Dore, 94, of Hendersonville, NC died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville after a brief illness.
She was born in Henderson County, daughter of the late Henry Grady Heatherly and Vernia Hester Babb Heatherly. Sarah was also preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Edward Clouse who died in 1981, and James Earnest Dore who died in 2013; sister, Vernia Hill; and brothers, Elmer, Lloyd, Henry "Leroy," M.C., James, Joe, Monroe and Ripley.
Sarah, a high school graduate, became a hairstylist. She enjoyed sewing, hosting parties and traveling. She was of the Baptist faith.
Sarah is survived by her daughters, Judy Clouse Loveland and Sarita Clouse Sigmon and husband, Calvin; grandchildren, Heather Engleman and husband, Shawn, Sarita Loveland, and Blake Sigmon and wife, Ashleigh; and sisters, Catherine Schroader (Leonard) and Mary Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 11am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery. Celebrating her life will be Reverend Steve Scoggins and special speaker, Jim Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 312 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.