Sarah (Browning) King
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Mrs. Sarah B. King, 82 of Hendersonville, who passed away Saturday November 7 2020 at Carolina Village Medical Center. She was born January 24, 1938 in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Louis Park Browning and Aileene McCall Browning. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, daughter, friend and nurse. She met her beloved husband at Emory University while she was in nursing school and he was in medical school. They moved many times in their medical career in the Public Heath Service including: Camp LeJune NC, Denver CO, Winston Salem NC, Athens GA, Springfield IL, Knoxville TN, Atlanta GA, Tallahassee FL, Ellicott City MD and Tybee Island GA. They retired in Little Switzerland, NC. She was a master gardener and loved to create and visit flower gardens all over the world. She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Stephen Hall King.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her children Stephen Hall King Jr. (Garnet) of Lilburn, GA, Adam Browning King (Linda) of Deltona, FL, Kathryn Jain King of Smyrna, GA; one sister Jain Ann Lane of Mobile, AL; grandchildren Justus Jackson King, Chloe Grace King, Allison Michelle King, and Kelly McCall King.
The family will honor the life and legacy of Mrs. Sarah King privately.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be sent to the following organizations:
Day One Animal Rescue 1101 Baldwin Ave Marion, NC 28752 or paypal.me/dayoneanimalrescue Alzheimer's Association 225 N Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Hart Funeral Service of Asheville is serving the family.

Published in Times-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
