|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Scott Anthony Given, 58, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda McGaha Given.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya Hargus Given; his father and step-mother, Anthony and Sharon Given of Elkview, WVA and his brother, Edward Given of Elkview, WVA.
Scott was an avid Clemson football fan and Dallas Cowboys fan and was a kind and giving person. He enjoyed spending time with his friends.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family atwww.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019