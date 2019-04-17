|
|
Sharon Hutchinson Gordon, 74 of Saluda went to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her husband Walter Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mission Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Mae Belle Metcalf Hutchinson and the wife of the late Walter B. Gordon, Sr. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Hutchinson, Raymond C. Hutchinson; and one sister, Teresa Simpson.
Sharon was well known for being a Pastor's wife, a bus driver at Saluda School, and as an associate with Walmart.
She is survived by one son, Britt Gordon and his wife, Denise; two daughters, Sonya Corn, and Paula Rush and her husband, Nathan, all of Hendersonville; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; one sister, Marilyn McMinn-McCredie of Columbus; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Grace Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Saluda. Rev. Phillip Kuykendall will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019