HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Sharon Irene Straus, 78, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
She grew up in Duluth, MN and was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Irene Widell.
She was an avid reader, loved her garden and being outside, loved to be challenged by any word puzzles and was a Sudoku fanatic.
She was happy to retire to North Carolina and was blessed to have 22 years here.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, James "Jim"; six children, Carolyn Berggren, Sandy Robertson, Katie Grove, John Keese, J.R. Straus Jr. and Scott Straus; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
At her request, no services are planned.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
She will be missed.
And as always, "thanks for the apples".
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019