HORSE SHOE – Sharon Ruth Wilkie Israel, 77, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A native of Henderson County, Mrs. Israel was a daughter of the late Shelton Lee Wilkie and Myrtle Lee Harris Wilkie. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Joy Tinsley; two brothers, Bill Wilkie and Don Wilkie; two sisters, Catherine Lewis and Ina Jane Hendrix and one grandson, Chaz Israel Robinson.
Sharon was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. She was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her darling husband and she loved her family deeply.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Randall Israel; daughter, Susan Gay Israel Foster; one sister, Ethel Greg; four grandchildren, Dorothy Ruth Foster, Janet Katherine Foster, Shelton Lee Tinsley and Amber Breeze Mcalister and three great grandchildren, Chazlee Tinsley, Arian Tinsley and Addie Joy Tinsley.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow the service at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Etowah Horse Shoe Fire Department, 15 Morgan Road, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
an online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
