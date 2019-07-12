|
Sharron Morton, age 80, died on Friday, July 5th, 2019 after a six month battle with ovarian cancer. She died in the kindness and warmth of the Elizabeth House where her loving husband, David, and son, Brian, observed her fiery spark until the very end. Sharron spent her life constantly on the move. She was an avid boater, scuba diver, kayaker, tennis player, golfer, traveler, and volunteer. She loved helping animals and humans alike, and devoted countless hours volunteering at the Humane Society, the Free Clinic, and Pardee Hospital. Sharron was also an active member of the Pinecrest Presbyterian Church. The only thing stronger than Sharron's love for travel and adventure was her absolute and unconditional love for her family.
Sharron is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Arley Jones. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, but grew up in the sunshine of Santa Cruz, California where she met her husband of 60 years, David. Sharron worked as a medical transcriber and later helped manage a doctor's office. Sharron and David have two children, Brian and Lisa Morton. Brian Morton lives with his wife, Rebecca Morton, in Idaho, and Lisa Morton lives in Tucson, Arizona. They have a grandchild, Lura Morton, Brian and Rebecca's daughter. There was nothing that Sharron would not do for her family. From meticulously cutting off her grandchild's sandwich crust to flying across the country to watch her granddaughter's soccer games, Sharron's family could always rely on her. At many moments in her life, Sharron's life was not easy. She overcame breast cancer, a heart attack, and stroke and still continued to radiate positivity and energy to her family who always looked to her for words of encouragement and who could only attempt to emulate her strength. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Elizabeth Hospice House would be appreciated. There is no service planned at this time.
Published in The Times-News from July 12 to July 13, 2019