Sheila Pressley Turpin, 55, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. A native of Haywood County, she had resided in Henderson County the majority of her life. She was a daughter of Shirley Gaylord and the late Ted Pressley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Pressley.
Sheila was a 1982 graduate of Edneyville High School and received an Associates degree from Blue Ridge Tech. She enjoyed all types of sports and anything to do with being outdoors.
She is survived by her fiancé, Douglas DeMorest; children, Dustin Turpin and Shana Turpin; mother, Shirley Gaylord and sister, Teresa Bennett.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
She will be greatly missed by those who love her!
Published in The Times-News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019