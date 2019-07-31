Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheila Pressley Turpin

Sheila Pressley Turpin Obituary
Sheila Pressley Turpin, 55, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. A native of Haywood County, she had resided in Henderson County the majority of her life. She was a daughter of Shirley Gaylord and the late Ted Pressley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Pressley.
Sheila was a 1982 graduate of Edneyville High School and received an Associates degree from Blue Ridge Tech. She enjoyed all types of sports and anything to do with being outdoors.
She is survived by her fiancé, Douglas DeMorest; children, Dustin Turpin and Shana Turpin; mother, Shirley Gaylord and sister, Teresa Bennett.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She will be greatly missed by those who love her!
Published in The Times-News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
