Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Collis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby (Rice) Collis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby (Rice) Collis Obituary
BAKERSVILLE– Shelby Nanette Rice Collis, 46, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Horry County, SC, she was a resident of Western North Carolina. Mrs. Collis was an Administrative Executive Assistant for Mission Hospital, and was the daughter of Floyd Dean Rice and Regina Sara Stockton Rice.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband, Jeremiah Wise of the home; children, Dustin Scott Rice and wife, Ashley of Rutherfordton and Sarah Audrey Collis of Hendersonville; brother, Tracy Rice of Asheville and nephews, Zack Rice and Zander Rice.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:30 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mitchell County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 308, Spruce Pine, NC 28777, www.mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org, of which she served as a volunteer.
To sign Mrs. Collis' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -