|
|
BAKERSVILLE– Shelby Nanette Rice Collis, 46, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Horry County, SC, she was a resident of Western North Carolina. Mrs. Collis was an Administrative Executive Assistant for Mission Hospital, and was the daughter of Floyd Dean Rice and Regina Sara Stockton Rice.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband, Jeremiah Wise of the home; children, Dustin Scott Rice and wife, Ashley of Rutherfordton and Sarah Audrey Collis of Hendersonville; brother, Tracy Rice of Asheville and nephews, Zack Rice and Zander Rice.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:30 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mitchell County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 308, Spruce Pine, NC 28777, www.mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org, of which she served as a volunteer.
To sign Mrs. Collis' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020