Rev. Dr. Sherrill Moore

Rev. Dr. Sherrill Moore Obituary
Rev. Dr. Sherrill Moore, a loving husband, father, papaw, and caring pastor to many, completed his earthly journey Monday, May 20, 2019, arriving to meet the One he had introduced to so many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Myrene Moore; brothers Ged and Herman Moore.
Sherrill is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Kathryn Moore; daughter, Teresa M. Rhodes and her husband JR of Hendersonville; son, Sherrill Moore, Jr. and his wife Janet of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Brandon Moore and Megan Fleming, Caleb and Morgan Moore, Hannah and Tyler Hansen; great-grandchildren, Kilei, Kadence, Cane, Logan, and Cecilia; sister, Brenda Brian of Hendersonville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Sherrill's funeral will be at 2:00pm Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Owen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 pm Wednesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 21 to May 22, 2019
