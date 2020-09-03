Sherry Hughes Haagenson, 76, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, went to heaven on August, 13, 2020, after a nearly 4 year-long battle with cancer. Sherry was a resident of Fort Lauderdale for over 45 years and a seasonal resident of Hendersonville, NC for 25 years.
Sherry was born in Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada on May 29, 1944, to Charles and Lorraine Hughes. She graduated from Bloomington High School in Minnesota after spending several years in Tokyo, Japan and Shemya Island, Alaska. She earned a French undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University. Sherry served as an Assistant State Attorney throughout her legal career until retirement in 1994.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger, her sons, Jon and Bryan, daughter- in-law, Amanda, three grandchildren, Carter, Brooks, and Anne, all of Fort Lauderdale, and three siblings and their spouses, Sandy and her husband Steve Waldman of Delray Beach, Charley and his wife Diana Hughes of Atlanta, and Herbert and his wife Carolyn Hughes of Fort Worth.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Lighthouse of Broward, a preeminent resource for the visually impaired, through its website www.lhob.org
or mail-in donation to Lighthouse of Broward, 650 N. Andrews Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311. Sherry was a distinguished alumna of Delta Gamma which advocates charity for the visually impaired.