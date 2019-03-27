|
Shirley Ann Henderson Willis, 83 of Fletcher, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Universal Healthcare.
Having lived most of her life in Henderson County she was the daughter of the late Robert and Viola Henderson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Milton Willis.
Shirley retired in 1981 from Eaton; before graduating in 1981 from Blue Ridge Community College nursing program. She was a dedicated LPN, having a 45 years career in nursing. Shirley retired from Universal Healthcare. She was awarded the Person of the Week with John Lee on WLOS in June of 2017. Shirley was an amazing mother and touched many lives; and was a proud sponsor of St. Judes always caring for other that needed help.
She is survived by a daughter, Angie Willis of Fletcher; a son, Mitchell Willis of Fletcher; three brothers, Doug Henderson of SC, Dean Henderson of Fairview, and Cecil Henderson of MS; two sisters, Vivian Henderson of Hendersonville and Sharon Henderson of CO; five grandchildren, Christopher Rumbough, Mitchell Willis, Jr., Ayden Willis , Channing Willis, and Nevaeh Willis all of Fletcher.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. of Friday, March 29, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Josh Bass and Doug Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019