Shirley (Bierman) Boyd
Ms. Shirley Bierman Boyd, 59, of Horse Shoe, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Bay City, MI, on August 4, 1960, to the late Elmer and Virginia Gallagher Bierman.
Ms. Boyd moved to North Carolina, from Michigan, in 2004, where she embraced an active and adventurous lifestyle that took advantage of all the beauty in our mountains. She loved hiking and painting and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren, who were so special to her. She thought of her coworkers, at Asheville Regional Airport, as part of her family and will be greatly missed there.
Shirley is survived by her; sons, Steve Henika and his wife Mary and John Boyd and his wife Kathleen; daughter, Catherine Highley and her husband Austin; grandchildren, Luke, Elijah and Jonah Henika; brother, Scott Bierman; sisters, Sandra Minuth, Shelley Parrent and Susan Lalonde and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Times-News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
6525 Old Monroe Rd
Indian Trail, NC 28079
(704) 821-4484
