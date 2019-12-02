|
|
HENDERSONVILLE- Shirley Josephine Smith Dowdle, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Harrison "H.B." and Tinnie May Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 58 years, Thad Dowdle; and ten brothers and sisters, of which she was the baby. Shirley grew up in the Upper Crabtree Community and was a 1954 graduate from Crabtree Iron Duff School. She stayed in the Crabtree Community where she met her husband from Franklin. They were married, August 19, 1960 and moved to California where she was the same woman as she was here and did not change; she had integrity. When arriving back in North Carolina Shirley witnessed as a pastor's wife at several churches in Western North Carolina, where she loved helping in the children's departments and singing in the choir. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog Riley. She loved being outside when able and cooking anytime she could.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Hawkins, of Hendersonville; granddaughter, Kasi Morrow (Rob); two grandsons, Shayne Clemmons (Tiffany), and Patrick Clemmons, all of Hendersonville; three great-grandchildren, Cooper Morrow, Krislyn Clemmons, and Jazper Briant; several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; as well as very close family friends, William (Bill) Hawkins and Darrell Hawkins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Upper Crabtree Community Cemetery, located at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Henderson County Meals on Wheels, 105 King Creek Blvd, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
