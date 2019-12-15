Home

Shirley Erwin Obituary
Shirley Maybin Erwin, 73, died on Saturday December 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude Kelly and "Buck" Maybin as well as her husband, Jack Erwin; one brother: Monroe Maybin, and one sister: Delphenia Sherman.
A Henderson County native, she was a graduate of East Henderson High School and worked at J.P. Stevens Textile plant for over 20 years until the plant closed. She was a dedicated member of Tuxedo Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed singing in a gospel quartet as well. She enjoyed listening to music and strolling along sandy beaches. She cherished her family and friends and she will be missed.
She is survived by two sons: Rodney Erwin, and his wife, Sandra and Wendell Erwin and his wife, Heather, and, one daughter: Kelly Erwin Johnson and her husband, Randall. Six grandchildren: Stephen Erwin, Hope Erwin, Isaac Erwin, Sarah Erwin, Clair Erwin, Kayla Johnson and Austin Johnson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. One brother, Terry Maybin, and three sisters: Thelma Cox, Betty Joines and Dianne Hoots. She is also survived by her special friend, Darrell Morgan with whom she enjoyed going to automobile shows with.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Tuxedo First Baptist Church with the Revered Mikell Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations in Shirley's memory be directed to Four Season's Hospice, 751 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
