Mrs. Shirley Gorman, nee Featherstone, 85, of Hendersonville, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Shirley was a proud descendant of Merrimon Featherstone, one of the original settlers of the Hendersonville area. While Shirley's life journey took her far across the country, she never forgot her love of the North Carolina mountains and returned to her family's property to retire and enjoy the land, animals and flora she cherished.
She graduated Hendersonville High School class of 1953 and the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in 1957.
To the surprise of many, including herself, Shirley found the love of her life in a Yankee, Charles Gorman of Medford, Massachusetts. They were married for 59 years and had four children: Michael, Cynthia "Missy,"Chris, and Leigh; and eight grandchildren.
Shirley worked as district director for the Girl Scouts of America in Asheville and Boston, a flight attendant, women's high school tennis coach and national champion cheerleading coach in Massachusetts, managed a pro shop at an athletic center in Houston, and managed the University of California, Santa Barbara bookstore.
She is the daughter of Ambrose Mills Featherstone and Eula Anderson Featherstone who ran Brookside Camp, a 1940s and 50s summer retreat for Florida and Charleston families seeking escape from the coastal heat. Brookside Camp consisted of a farmhouse and series of cabins situated around an ice-cold stream and pond on the historic family property and is the namesake of the road that carries its name north of Hendersonville near Fletcher.
She is survived by her brother Richard Featherstone of Hendersonville, her husband Charles Gorman, her four children, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jack Featherstone and David Featherstone and her sister, Anne Clarke.
Shirley will be forever missed by her loving and devoted family and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Blue Ridge Humane Society (blueridgehumane.org).
The family will be hosting a virtual service on Saturday June 6 at 1:00 PM. Please contact the family for details at celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com">celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com">celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com">celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Shirley was a proud descendant of Merrimon Featherstone, one of the original settlers of the Hendersonville area. While Shirley's life journey took her far across the country, she never forgot her love of the North Carolina mountains and returned to her family's property to retire and enjoy the land, animals and flora she cherished.
She graduated Hendersonville High School class of 1953 and the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in 1957.
To the surprise of many, including herself, Shirley found the love of her life in a Yankee, Charles Gorman of Medford, Massachusetts. They were married for 59 years and had four children: Michael, Cynthia "Missy,"Chris, and Leigh; and eight grandchildren.
Shirley worked as district director for the Girl Scouts of America in Asheville and Boston, a flight attendant, women's high school tennis coach and national champion cheerleading coach in Massachusetts, managed a pro shop at an athletic center in Houston, and managed the University of California, Santa Barbara bookstore.
She is the daughter of Ambrose Mills Featherstone and Eula Anderson Featherstone who ran Brookside Camp, a 1940s and 50s summer retreat for Florida and Charleston families seeking escape from the coastal heat. Brookside Camp consisted of a farmhouse and series of cabins situated around an ice-cold stream and pond on the historic family property and is the namesake of the road that carries its name north of Hendersonville near Fletcher.
She is survived by her brother Richard Featherstone of Hendersonville, her husband Charles Gorman, her four children, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jack Featherstone and David Featherstone and her sister, Anne Clarke.
Shirley will be forever missed by her loving and devoted family and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Blue Ridge Humane Society (blueridgehumane.org).
The family will be hosting a virtual service on Saturday June 6 at 1:00 PM. Please contact the family for details at celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com">celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com">celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com">celebrateshirleyg@gmail.com.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.