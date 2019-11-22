|
Mrs. Shirley H. Byrd, 84, of Hendersonville passed away from this world to move on to a new world on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Carolina Village Medical Center. She was the youngest daughter of Forest and Edna Hamrick of Spindale, NC, and the loving wife of Charles L. Byrd for 59 years.
Shirley was a graduate of RS Central High and the Rutherford Hospital and UNC Chapel Hill Schools of Nursing. During her studies, Shirley was a recipient of a Rockefeller Foundation Scholarship and was later inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the National Honor Society of Nursing.
Shirley worked at the Western Carolina University Infirmary prior to moving to Hendersonville with her family in 1965. Upon her arrival to Hendersonville, she continued her nursing career as an employee of Doctors Ken Cosgrove, Phil Sellers and Jerry Pyles. She shared her professional skills, love and kindness with patients of this practice.
As a member of First United Methodist Church, Shirley taught children's Sunday school and was a member of the Board of Trustees, several prayer groups, and the Alma Lee Cheves class.
As we remember the true Saints of our times, such as Mother Teresa and others, we recall the demonstration of their faith expressed in their humility and desire to care for everyone. This was truly Shirley Byrd. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put time together with family as some of her most cherished times. Shirley was also a great friend to all who knew her, was always more than willing to put others' needs ahead of her own, and was always selfless in caring for those she loved. She will be sorely missed by family and friends, as well as by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Carolina Village Medical Center, Pardee Memorial and Four Seasons Hospice staffs for all the love, care and compassion they showed Shirley and the family in her final days.
She is survived by her husband, Charles L. Byrd; sons, Charles R. Byrd and wife, Jennifer, and Michael E. Byrd and wife, Jan; and grandchildren, Victoria, Dillon, Catie, Ivey and Kristyn, and the love she shared.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the Sanctuary one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 204 Sixth Ave. West, Hendersonville, NC 28739 -- Alma Lee Cheves Sunday School.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019