Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Upward SDA Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Foster) Hamilton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley (Foster) Hamilton Obituary
Shirley Foster Hamilton passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth House on Sunday April 28, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years James Kirby Hamilton, two children Dennis Hamilton and Denese Williams, two grandchildren Joshua and Justin, and two great grandchildren Sidney and Braxton. She was preceded by her son Darren Hamilton.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday May19th at Upward SDA Church.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now