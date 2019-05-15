|
Shirley Foster Hamilton passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth House on Sunday April 28, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years James Kirby Hamilton, two children Dennis Hamilton and Denese Williams, two grandchildren Joshua and Justin, and two great grandchildren Sidney and Braxton. She was preceded by her son Darren Hamilton.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday May19th at Upward SDA Church.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019