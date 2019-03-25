|
|
Shirley Jankowski, 82, passed away on March 20, 2019. Shirley was born in Buffalo, NY. There, she met the love of her life, Lincoln Jankowski. She and Lincoln built their own home on Grand Island, NY and raised four children, Leonard, Julie, Steven and Laurie. As a young mother, Shirley was diagnosed with cancer and survived with the aid of pioneering cancer research. In 1978, Shirley and her family moved to Hendersonville. She worked for the Henderson County Department of Social Services assisting people in their time of need.
Throughout her life, Shirley deeply believed it was her responsibility to serve others and make the world a better place. She volunteered with organizations such as the Boy Scouts, UNICEF, League of Women Voters, the Polish American Club of Hendersonville, and the Nature Conservancy. She helped build parks and change laws to protect the environment. Shirley was a founding member of the Asheville Parkinson's Support Group.
Shirley never met a stranger. To her, everyone was a child of God and welcome in her home--especially in her kitchen, where she always had something homemade and delicious to share. Shirley would say that she was blessed with great riches: a loving husband, four talented children, loving grandchildren, beautiful greatgrandchildren, and friends who stood by her through good times and bad. It was a life well lived.
No local service is planned.
If you would like to honor her life, please make your donation to Four Seasons, Elizabeth House, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019