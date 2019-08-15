|
Shirley Jean (Wilkie) Calton, 77, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Henderson County, she was the wife of Maurice "Mouse" Calton of Fletcher, and the daughter of the late Rev. Woodrow Wilson and Lila (Worsham) Wilkie. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Calton.
She was a member of Fletcher First Baptist Church, Fletcher.
Shirley loved flowers and working in her garden. She was especially skilled at making silk flower arrangements. She especially adored her 4 grandchildren: Bryce, Sydney, Shawn, and Makayla.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her children, Annie Clayton and Shannon Calton (Carrie), all of Fletcher; siblings Lucille Green (Marvin) of Falston, NC, James Wilkie (Judy) and Gerri Watkins, all of Fletcher; and Kenneth Wilkie (Nina) of Hendersonville.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Fletcher First Baptist Church, 5 Cane Creek Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732 with Pastor Roy Waldroup officiating. Friends will be received at the church 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church building fund at the address above.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019