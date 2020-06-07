HENDERSONVILLE, NC- June 2, 2020, ten days shy of her 94th birthday. Predeceased by her husband, Melvin; brothers, Hubert & Burton Lieberman. She is survived by her loving sons, Bruce (Frances), Jeffrey (Alicia) & Larry Younger; adored grandchildren, Rachel (Tim) Farr, Elijah (Catherine), Hannah, Zachary & Samantha Younger; great-grandson, Earl Otis Farr; sister, Joan Harris; sister-in-law, Eileen Lieberman; several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Margaret Pardee Memorial Hospital, The Bridge, Life Care Center, and Four Seasons Hospice-Palliative for their compassionate care. The family also wishes to thank Rabbi Rachael Jackson and the congregation at Agudas Israel for all their support.
Graveside Services will be held privately in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Rochester, NY.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Lane Hendersonville, NC 28739 or Four Seasons Hospice-Palliative Care, 571 South Allen Road Flat Rock, NC 28731 in her memory. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: BrightonMC.com
Published in Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.