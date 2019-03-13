|
Shirley Marie Veen, 91, of Hendersonville died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation. She was born June 28, 1927 in Schenectady, New York, to the late Charles and Rose Weiler Goggins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George E. Veen in 2014; and a nephew and her brother.
She received a Bachelor's degree from St. Lawrence University and a Master's degree from State University of New York – Teachers College of Oneonta and had a career in teaching before becoming a homemaker. She was an avid genealogist researching her family history back several generations. Additionally, Shirley enjoyed being a docent for the San Jose Historical Society.
She is survived by a son, Brian Veen of San Francisco, California; a daughter, Anne Veen Sitter and her husband David of Hollister, California; as well as four nephews and three nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic church with Rev. Martin Schratz officiating.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019