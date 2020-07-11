Shirley Raye Henderson Coren, age 83, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 after many months of declining health. She was born on March 18, 1937 a daughter of the late James Ray and Johnnie Mae Melton Henderson of Mount Airy.
Although she was a native of Lenoir TN, she spent the majority of her adult life in North Carolina After high school she continued her education at Brevard College with the help of scholarships, she felt that her education needed to be postponed so that she could marry and start a family.
Shirley began her business career working for Hunter Chevrolet as a book keeper, but changed to Hunter Nissan in her final years of employment before retiring. Mrs. Coren loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and enjoyed spending time at church as often as she could, until her health would not allow her to attend. She continued reading her Bible faithfully and would listen to messages on the TV. She was very much a family person and loved her family dearly. Her favorite time of the year was always around the holidays when she knew she would get to spend time with the family.
She was a member of Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville. While at Mud Creek, she volunteered with the C.A.R.E. group, which stands for Christians Actively Reaching Everyone. As a volunteer, she mainly worked with the greeting card ministry, in which they handmade cards for special occasions that included Birthday, Christmas, Thank You, Get Well Soon, etc. In addition to card making, she also helped make calendars, quilts, bracelets, and many other ministry "tools." As an active member of Operation Toasty Toes, Chapter 7 of Henderson County, she was an instrumental force in the operation for over 13 years which supplied socks, caps, and slippers that were either knitted or crocheted. These items were also sent as comfort items to military personnel around the world in different conflict areas.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Henderson and wife Patti of Antioch, California; brother, Bill Henderson of Pilot Mountain; son, Kevin Jackson and wife Lorrie of Newton; daughter, Vanessa Jackson Owen and husband Frank of East Flat Rock; son, Eric Jackson of Hendersonville; granddaughter Lauren Jackson Moser, husband Josh and great granddaughter Khloe of Catawba; granddaughter Bethany Jackson Webb, husband Jordan and great grandson Cody of Newton; granddaughter Kayla Ballard of Hendersonville; granddaughter Ashley Ballard Robson and husband Jared of Knoxville, TN; grandson Justin Jackson, wife Kristin and great granddaughter Emma of Snowmass Village, CO; granddaughter Ginny Jackson Morris, great grandsons Harlen and Easton of Clemson, SC; and great grandson Noah Hicks of Rockwell.
One of Mrs. Coren's favorite quotes is by John Welsey:
"Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."
Her memorial will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Student Center of Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville with Pastor Jeremiah Parker of Welcome Baptist Church in Catawba officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:30 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Shirley's memory be directed to Meals on Wheels, 105 King Creek Blvd, Hendersonville, NC 28792, or the C.A.R.E. ministry through Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28739. She was very passionate about both and truly believed in their cause.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.