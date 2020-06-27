Sibyl H. Staton went into the loving and welcoming arms of her Savior, husband and grandson on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Elizabeth House after a short illness.

She was born October 23, 1937 to the late Rev. James Newil Hill and Eula Mae Lindsey Hill. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Rev. David Lewis Staton, beloved grandson, Matthew David King and a brother, James Hill.

She was a life-long resident of Henderson County and graduated from Flat Rock High School in 1955. She was a legal secretary for 42 years to Attorney Francis M. Coiner. They hold the Henderson County record for longest working relationship.

She worked alongside her husband as a children's Sunday School teacher for nearly 50 years at Green river Baptist Church and Maranatha Baptist Church. She influenced many, many children over the course of her teaching and by the example of how she lived her life. She was raised in a musical family, her dad taught many singing schools and she attended many, many singings over the years. She played the piano and organ and was the organist at Maranatha Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Staton King; sisters, Jean Jackson, Sharon Amos and Faye King; brothers, Charles Hill, Gerald Hill and Frank Hill; a sister-in-law, Daphne Hedden; many nieces and nephews and special "Grandson' Brayden Campbell.

A private family graveside service was held at 2:pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Michael Jackson, Rev. Seth Nichols and Rev. Tim Clark. Pallbeares were nephews, Darin, Lynn Hill, Bobby Ramey, Jeremy Williams and great-nephews, Blake Ramey and Brock Ramey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate Gideon Bibles in her honor.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and CNAs at Elizabeth House for the excellent and loving care given to my mom.

"Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again" Author Unknown



