Spurgeon E. "Gene" Hyder, 65, of Rutherfordton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Henderson County, he had lived in Rutherford County for 23 years. He was a son of the late George and Mary Miller Hyder.
Gene was a self-employed Masonry Contractor. He enjoyed the outdoor sports, especially hunting and archery.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Cooper and her husband Darrin of Etowah, son, Michael Hyder and his wife Tonya of Flat Rock; four grandchildren, Caitlyn and Makayla Cooper, Chloe Hyder, and Brandon Thomas; a brother, Marvin Ray Hyder of Colorado; four sisters, Earlene Moore of Jacksonville, FL, Martha Faye Norton and her husband Larry of Marshall, Sarah Jane Grant and her husband Pat of Boone, and Patsy Loretta Hyder of Fruitland; a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 5:00pm Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Fruitland Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30-5:00pm in the chapel.
Published in The Times-News from June 12 to June 13, 2019