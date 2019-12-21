Home

More Obituaries for Stephen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Anderton Jones

Stephen Anderton Jones Obituary
Stephen Anderton Jones, born Indianapolis, Indiana on September 18, 1942 To Horace and Mary Hooven Jones. Passed peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019. Steve was an avid game player and enjoyed making up his own rules. Enjoyed cruising and had completed two World Cruises. Authored three books for children. Married Linda Clines on March 26, 1966, two children and seven grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Michael, and parents Horace & Mary (Hooven) Jones. Survived by wife, Linda, daughter Diana Smith (Richard), Sister Linda Crofts (Tevis) grandchildren: BreeAnn Beatty, California; Alex Beatty, Florida; Mackenzie Smith (Dalton Hartgrove); David Jones, Katherine Jones, Florida; Sophia Hayman, Lukas Hayman, Florida. Sister-in-law Anna Clines. Many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
