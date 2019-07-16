|
|
Stephen Michael Capogna, "Steve", of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on July 9, 2019, surrounded by family after an extended illness. Steve was born on February 19, 1951, in Woburn, MA to Felipo ("Philip") and Marie Capogna. Steve leaves his beloved life partner and wife, Tina Hulbert Capogna. Steve and Tina met as teenagers and were given the gift of 48 years of marriage. Steve loved and was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and treasured the time he spent with them.
He leaves his three children and their families: Christi (Capogna) Hughes, son-in-law Richard Hughes, and granddaughters Isabel and Carmen Hughes of Flat Rock, NC; Charlotte Capogna-Amias, daughter-in-law Cat MacDonald-Amias, and grandchildren Adelaide and Linden of Florence, MA; and Stephen Capogna Jr. and daughter-in-law Bonnie (Tatro) Capogna, and granddaughters Emily and Gwen of Hinsdale, MA. Steve was deeply loved, respected, and will be missed by his siblings, Tina's siblings, his many nieces and nephews, cousins, co-workers, and many dear friends.
From an early age, Steve loved music, reading, history, astronomy, radio communication, outdoor activities, and nature. His father-in-law, Russell Hulbert, introduced him to amateur radio when he was young and it became a lifelong passion and interest. Steve particularly enjoyed communicating by Morse code to people all over the world. If someone wanted to know where a typically little-known country or island was located, Steve usually had the answer.
Steve's love of communication led him to begin work with the New England Telephone Company shortly after graduating from community college. Steve continued to work in various capacities within the Bell System for 44 years, before retiring in 2016. For a number of years Steve's primary work was as a team leader within DATEC, the highest level of support available through AT&T. Steve was particularly skilled at technical trouble-shooting for communication systems within small and large companies. He was assigned some of the most difficult "troubles" and was a well-respected colleague and resource within the U.S. and internationally.
Steve was an avid reader of non-fiction, history books. Steve made history come alive and could talk for hours about different historical events. Steve's detailed recollection of history made many fondly think of him as an "encyclopedia" of knowledge. Related, Steve had an interest in genealogy and delighted in researching his and Tina's familial and ethnic roots.
Steve treasured his New England upbringing and when he and Tina moved to western North Carolina 13 years ago, he fell in love with the mountains and landscape. Two of his favorite activities were hiking the trails and volunteering at the visitor's center in DuPont State Recreational Forest. These pastimes also introduced him to some of his most beloved friends in the last years of his life. There was nothing Steve loved more than a hike, followed by a good cup of coffee or craft beer with a friend or his wife.
Steve became a follower of Jesus as a young man and his love for God grew all his life. His faith and relationship with God truly made him the man he was. Steve was known by all as an incredibly kind-hearted, gentle, upbeat, and humble man who saw the good in others. Steve could also yuck it up with the best of them and loved to be silly with his children and grandchildren. These aspects of who Steve was made him so loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word.
A memorial service for family and friends of Steve is planned for this fall.
Donations in memory of Steve may be made by check to:
DuPont State Recreational Forest
In memo line, write: in memory of Steve Capogna
Mail to: DuPont State Recreational Forest, P.O. Box 300, Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
Published in The Times-News on July 16, 2019